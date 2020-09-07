JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Manappuram Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 100 cr

Kings Infra Ventures standalone net profit declines 91.84% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Dhanuka Agritech launches two fungicides for grape farming

Capital Market 

Dhanuka Agritech launched its much awaited fungicide - Kirari and Nissodium, a solution for the Grapes Farmer.

Kirari is the researched product from Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan. Meanwhile, Nissodium is a researched product from Nissa Chemical Europe, a subsidiary company of Nippn Soda Co., Japan.

These both products will help the farmer to manage their crop efficiently as both the products have good residual action due to which it gives longer duration of control.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 17:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU