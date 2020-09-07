Dhanuka Agritech launches two fungicides for grape farming

Dhanuka Agritech launched its much awaited fungicide - Kirari and Nissodium, a solution for the Grapes Farmer.

Kirari is the researched product from Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan. Meanwhile, Nissodium is a researched product from Nissa Chemical Europe, a subsidiary company of Nippn Soda Co., Japan.

These both products will help the farmer to manage their crop efficiently as both the products have good residual action due to which it gives longer duration of control.

