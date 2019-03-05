Ashoka Buildcon JV wins bid for project of Rail Vikas Nigam worth Rs Rs 443 cr

has successfully bid to in joint venture with Stroytech Services LLC, wherein the Company is a Lead Member, for the Project viz. "Construction of Roadbed, minor bridges, supply of ballast, installation of track (excluding supply of rails & PSC sleepers & thick web switches), Electrical (Railway Electrification and Electrification), Signalling and Telecommunication works for doubling of track between Kakrala Halt (excluding) and Hadiaya (including) from km 57.50 to 115.64 in Ambala Division of Northern Railway, Punjab, India," in the State of (Project).

The Company has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L-1) for Package 2, the Quoted Value of which is Rs.443.23 crore, with a completion period of 36 months for Package.

