Bharat Heavy Electricals undertakes project for setting up network of solar EV Chargers on Delhi-Chandigarh Highway
NLC India commissions 200 MW solar PV power projects in Tamil Nadu

NLC India announced that the balance 200 MW of Solar PV Power Projects, out of 500 MW Solar PV Power Projects which was under implementation in the State of Tamilnadu, have been commissioned.

With this, the entire 500 MW Solar Power Projects in the State of Tamilnadu have been commissioned.

First Published: Mon, March 04 2019. 13:35 IST

