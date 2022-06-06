Gufic Biosciences launches indigenously produced Dual Chamber Bags

-
Contributing immensely to the government's ambitious Make in India drive, Gufic has collaborated with its European counterpart to manufacture this new technology indigenously in India. Until now the dual chamber bags have been largely imported in India at a very high cost to the patients. On the contrary, Gufic has not only launched high-quality Dual Chamber Bags at an affordable and pocket friendly price, these New Drug Delivery System products even have longer shelf -life.
These Dual Chamber Bags launched by Gufic are 2-Chamber IV Bags made up of polypropylene (DEHP free) with a peelable aluminium foil allowing the storage of unstable drugs which needs reconstitution just before the administration to the patient.
The peelable seal separates lyophilized (or powder) drug and its diluent. Moreover, the product complies with the US and EU pharmacopoeias and it is manufactured in ISO7 clean room under cGMP.
One of the most important USPs of these ready-to-use Dual Chamber Bags by Gufic is that they prevent contamination and protects the potency and efficacy of the drug. These bags also offer ease of handling at the time of reconstitution and also help in avoiding the dilution errors since the drug is present with the exact required quantity of the diluent to be used. It can be reconstituted just before administration by simply peeling off the aluminium foil and folding & squeezing the bag, thus the diluent enters the drug chamber and mixes with the drug. It is then directly administered as IV infusion to the patient with the help of IV tubes.
