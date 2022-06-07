Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel

-
ALSO READ
Zydus Life gets final USFDA approval for topical acne treatment gel
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 0.49%, up for five straight sessions
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Famotidine Tablets
Zydus commences supplies of COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D to Govt. of India
Zydus Wellness consolidated net profit rises 0.13% in the March 2022 quarter
-
Used in treatment of acne pimplesZydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel, 0.3%/2.5% (USRLD: Epiduo Forte). A combination of Adapalene (a retinoid) and Benzoyl Peroxide (an antibiotic and skin-peeling agent), the gel is used to decrease the number and severity of acne pimples. Adapalene works by affecting the growth of cells and decreasing swelling and inflammation and Benzoyl Peroxide works by reducing the amount of acne-causing bacteria and by causing the skin to dry and peel off.
The drug will be manufactured at group's topical facility at Ahmedabad. Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel had a market size of USD 195 mn (as per IQVIA MAT April 22).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU