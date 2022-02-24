Ashoka Buildcon receives LoA for Rs 693 crore project from Northeast Frontier Railway

Ashoka Buildcon said that it has s received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Northeast Frontier Railway for a project involving electrification of railway lines in the State of Assam on EPC mode.

The accepted offer of the project is Rs 692.50 crore. The contract period is 900 days.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in the construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 392.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 88.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2020. Sales rose 10.34% YoY to Rs 1440.49 crore in Q3 FY22.

The scrip was currently trading 5.70% lower at Rs 86.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)