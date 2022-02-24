HDFC Life at 52-week low; down 7% in five days

HDFC Life Insurance Company declined 3.89% to Rs 548, extending its losing run to fifth consecutive trading session.

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Company have declined nearly 7.5% in five trading sessions from its previous closing high of Rs 592.50 posted on 17 February 2022. The counter has fallen nearly 29.3% from its 52-week high of Rs 775.65 hit on 2 September 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 546.3 in intraday today.

In one month, the stock has fallen 12.6% as compared to a 3.4% fall in Nifty 50 index.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 28.452. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock is trading above its 50 and 100 days simple moving average placed at 629.05 and 663.10 respectively. These levels will act as crucial resistance zones in near term.

HDFC Life Insurance Company is a joint venture between HDFC, India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006, a global investment company. HDFC Life is a leading long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity and health.

The private life insurer reported a 3.27% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 273.65 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 264.99 crore in Q3 FY21. Total income fell 32.68% to Rs 14,222.22 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 275.90 crore, up 3.33% over Q3 FY21.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was down 1,711.19 points or 2.99% at 55,486.75 amid escalating geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

