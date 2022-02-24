Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Oil Country Tubular Ltd, Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd, Revathi Equipment Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2022.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd soared 11.79% to Rs 274.5 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2680 shares in the past one month.

Oil Country Tubular Ltd spiked 9.88% to Rs 10.79. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6456 shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd surged 6.59% to Rs 267.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7150 shares in the past one month.

Revathi Equipment Ltd exploded 6.50% to Rs 750. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 542 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 379 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd advanced 5.89% to Rs 28.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3179 shares in the past one month.

