Jammu and Kashmir Bank announces change in directorate

Jammu and Kashmir Bank announced that Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government of J&K, Finance Department has been appointed as Promoter Director of the State Government on the Board of Directors of the Bank in place of Navin Kumar Choudhary, IAS, pursuant to Government of Jammu & Kashmir Order No. 215-FD of 2019 dated 15 March 2019.
