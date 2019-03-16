JUST IN
Business Standard

Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Ruletronics

Capital Market 

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has completed the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Ruletronics Systems, India (Ruletronics India), Ruletronics, UK (Ruletronics UK) and Ruletronics Systems Inc, US (Ruletronics US) by itself and through its wholly owned subsidiary Larsen & Toubro Infotech GmbH, Germany.

With this acquisition Ruletronics India is now wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Ruletronics UK and Ruletronics US are now wholly owned step-down subsidiaries of the Company.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, March 16 2019. 10:24 IST

