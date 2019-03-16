Larsen & Toubro Infotech completes acquisition of Ruletronics

-
ALSO READ
Larsen & Toubro Infotech acquires Ruletronics for $7.48 mn
L&T Infotech gains after announcing acquisition
Larsen & Toubro Infotech to acquire Nielsen+Partner, Germany
L&T Heavy Engineering receives orders worth Rs 1050 crore in Q2
Larsen & Toubro Infotech standalone net profit rises 41.01% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech has completed the acquisition of 100% shareholding of Ruletronics Systems, India (Ruletronics India), Ruletronics, UK (Ruletronics UK) and Ruletronics Systems Inc, US (Ruletronics US) by itself and through its wholly owned subsidiary Larsen & Toubro Infotech GmbH, Germany.
With this acquisition Ruletronics India is now wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and Ruletronics UK and Ruletronics US are now wholly owned step-down subsidiaries of the Company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU