Ashoka Buildcon secures work order for sewerage treatment plants

Ashoka Buildcon announced that the company consortium has received letter of acceptance cum work order for project of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for design, construction and commissioning of fully automated sewerage treatment plants based on MBR technology along Poisar river along with operations and maintenance and providing and laying of sewer network, provision of Interceptors for diversion of DWF, construction of service road and road side drains on either banks of Poisar River for interception & diversion of sewage.
The acceptance offer of the project is Rs 1046 crore.
