Tinplate Company spurts on stellar Q4 result

Tinplate Company of India soared 6.99% to Rs 179.90 after the company's standalone net profit surged 107.04% to Rs 56.15 crore on a 59.82% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 754.97 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share to the shareholders of the company for the financial year ended 31 March 2021. The Q4 result was declared during trading hours today, 15 April 2021.

Meanwhile, R N Murthy has been re-appointed as the managing director (MD) of the company for a period of three years effective from 10 July 2021, i.e. on the expiry of his present term on 9 July 2021.

Tinplate Company of India is an associate of Tata Steel. The company manufactures various grades of electrolytic tinplates, tin-free steel sheets and full hard cold rolled sheets (FHCR) used for metal packaging. Tinplate Company is in the business of providing cost effective metal packaging solutions for processed edible products.

