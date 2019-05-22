Asi Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 80.04 crore

Net profit of rose 64.63% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 80.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.61% to Rs 22.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 259.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

