Asi Industries consolidated net profit rises 64.63% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.33% to Rs 80.04 croreNet profit of Asi Industries rose 64.63% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.33% to Rs 80.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 75.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.61% to Rs 22.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 259.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 314.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.0475.99 5 259.91314.11 -17 OPM %22.8518.78 -16.5914.80 - PBDT19.5112.73 53 46.2742.05 10 PBT15.479.01 72 30.3626.39 15 NP10.526.39 65 22.4619.26 17
