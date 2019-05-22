Cipla consolidated net profit rises 100.26% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 4271.00 crore

Net profit of rose 100.26% to Rs 357.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 4271.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3495.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.36% to Rs 1492.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1416.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 15970.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14750.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

