Cipla consolidated net profit rises 100.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Cipla Q4 net profit more than doubles to Rs 358 crore
Cipla Q4 net profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 357.68 cr; to raise up to Rs 6,000 cr
Cipla third-quarter profit falls as lean India sales, tax cost weigh
Cipla advances after getting EIR from USFDA
Cipla's South African arm completes acquisition of Brandmed
-
Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 4271.00 croreNet profit of Cipla rose 100.26% to Rs 357.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 178.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 4271.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3495.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.36% to Rs 1492.44 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1416.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 15970.97 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 14750.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4271.003495.81 22 15970.9714750.86 8 OPM %22.5015.93 -19.3919.16 - PBDT1011.63561.68 80 3405.453069.80 11 PBT501.35276.86 81 2079.141746.98 19 NP357.68178.61 100 1492.441416.57 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU