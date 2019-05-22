IndusInd Bank standalone net profit declines 62.22% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Total Operating Income rise 28.85% to Rs 5991.44 croreNet profit of IndusInd Bank declined 62.22% to Rs 360.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 953.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 28.85% to Rs 5991.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4650.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.46% to Rs 3301.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3605.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 28.82% to Rs 22261.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17280.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income5991.444650.11 29 22261.1517280.75 29 OPM %45.1861.67 -57.2760.84 - PBDT507.001433.84 -65 4980.575480.68 -9 PBT507.001433.84 -65 4980.575480.68 -9 NP360.10953.09 -62 3301.103605.99 -8
