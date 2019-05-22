IndusInd Bank standalone net profit declines 62.22% in the March 2019 quarter

rise 28.85% to Rs 5991.44 crore

Net profit of declined 62.22% to Rs 360.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 953.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. rose 28.85% to Rs 5991.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4650.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.46% to Rs 3301.10 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3605.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. rose 28.82% to Rs 22261.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17280.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

5991.444650.1122261.1517280.7545.1861.6757.2760.84507.001433.844980.575480.68507.001433.844980.575480.68360.10953.093301.103605.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)