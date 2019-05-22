MOIL standalone net profit rises 5.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 436.59 crore

Net profit of rose 5.72% to Rs 135.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 127.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 436.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 397.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.30% to Rs 473.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 421.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 1440.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1323.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

436.59397.551440.671323.4636.2143.3041.3540.25208.99217.71786.57710.37189.45200.85719.75647.92135.09127.78473.89421.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)