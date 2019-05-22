JUST IN
Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.95 crore in the March 2019 quarter
MOIL standalone net profit rises 5.72% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.82% to Rs 436.59 crore

Net profit of MOIL rose 5.72% to Rs 135.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 127.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.82% to Rs 436.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 397.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.30% to Rs 473.89 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 421.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.86% to Rs 1440.67 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1323.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales436.59397.55 10 1440.671323.46 9 OPM %36.2143.30 -41.3540.25 - PBDT208.99217.71 -4 786.57710.37 11 PBT189.45200.85 -6 719.75647.92 11 NP135.09127.78 6 473.89421.99 12

