Asia Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Asia Capital remain constant at Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 8.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.110.1263.6458.330.070.070.070.070.050.05

