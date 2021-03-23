Asian Granito plans debt reduction up to Rs 100 cr in next 1-2 years

-
ALSO READ
Asian Granito India launches AGL Tuffguard Anti-Bacterial Tile
Asian Granito India standalone net profit rises 137.63% in the December 2020 quarter
Asian Granito India consolidated net profit rises 124.35% in the December 2020 quarter
Asian Granito India Limited Reports PAT of Rs 19.8 Crore in Q2FY21, Growth of 57.2 pc
Board of Stylam Industries to fix record date for stock split
-
Asian Granito India is planning a major debt reduction and focusing on asset light and capital light business model.
The Company is reducing debt by around Rs. 40-45 in the near future and further reduction of Rs. 50-60 crore in next 1-2 years, thereby eyeing a total debt reduction of around Rs. 100 crore.
Proceeds from warrants and internal accruals will be utilised to reduce the debt. Post conversion of the warrants, promoter group holding is expected to increase to around 37.5% from 34.02% as of December 2020.
Company is expecting to receive Rs. 41.85 crore from warrants issued to promoter and non promoter groups.
Warrants are maturing on 07 April 2021, whereas the company expects to receive the same in the next few days. Entire proceeds of warrants will be used to repay debt.
The Company had issued 47 lakh warrants on preferential basis to promoter and non-promoter group in September 2019 at Rs. 180 per warrant to meet future expansion plans, debt reduction, meet working capital requirement and improve capital structure.
Consolidated Debt of Asian Granito India as on 31 March 2020 was Rs. 308.9 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU