Asian Oilfield Services bags orders worth USD 37 million

Asian Oilfield Services has received two public tenders (order) for 20 and 3D COP Seismic Acquisition within Block 12 in Republic of for USD 12 milion and for USD 25 million totaling to USD 37 million.

Based on the technical qualification and lowest bidder of the tender the contract has been awarded to Asian Oilfield Services. The order is to be executed within FY20 and FY21.

