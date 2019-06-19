Mahindra hikes prices of personal vehicles on adoption of mandatory safety features

With effect from 01 July 2019

& announced that effective July 1, 2019, the price of its range of personal vehicles will increase by up to Rs. 36,000 across models. This price increase is due to the implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms across all passenger vehicles in

The implementation of AIS 145 Safety Norms from 01 July 2019 mandate the fitment of several safety features including airbag, seat belt reminder for and co-driver, rear parking sensors and an over speed alert for the across all passenger vehicle models. SUVs that will take a substantial price increase are the Scorpio, Bolero, TUV300 and KUV100 NXT, while brands such as the XUV500 and Marazzo will increase prices marginally

