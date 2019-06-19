JUST IN
Future Supply Chain Solutions allots 1015 equity shares

Future Supply Chain Solutions has allotted 1,015 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to the holders of the stock options upon their exercise.

With the said allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stand increased from Rs.40,08,61,330/- divided into 4,00,86,133 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs.40,08,71,480/-divided into 4,00,87,148 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 12:09 IST

