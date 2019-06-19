Jackson Investments announces change in directorate

JUST IN
Future Supply Chain Solutions allots 1015 equity shares
with effect from 19 June 2019

Jackson Investments has accepted the resignation of Amit Khemka (DIN: 00428450), as Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 19 June 2019 and in his place, Raj Kumar Chhakara (DIN: 00465157) has been appointed as Independent Director, (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 19 June 2019 and will hold the office till the approval of Members in the next AGM.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 12:13 IST

