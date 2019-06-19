Jackson Investments announces change in directorate

with effect from 19 June 2019Jackson Investments has accepted the resignation of Amit Khemka (DIN: 00428450), as Non-Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. 19 June 2019 and in his place, Raj Kumar Chhakara (DIN: 00465157) has been appointed as Independent Director, (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from 19 June 2019 and will hold the office till the approval of Members in the next AGM.
