Board of Lawreshwar Polymers proposed to change company name

Lawreshwar Polymers announced that Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 18 June 2019 has proposed change in name of the company to Lehar Footwares or Lawreshwar Footwares subject to approval of members of the Company and Registrar of Companies, Rajasthan (Jaipur).

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 14:12 IST

