JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Anka India allots 4 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Nifty snaps seven-day gains
Business Standard

Asian Oilfield Services receives Rs 210 cr contract for Charaideo field in Assam

Capital Market 

Asian Oilfield Services has received a binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') from Oilmax Energy for surface facilities for its Charaideo field in Assam to handle and process hydrocarbon fluids. The scope of work includes the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning, supply, and operations & maintenance of the said facilities.

The value of the contract is approximated at Rs.210 crore including operations & maintenance for 10 years.

Oilmax Energy is the holding company and promoter of the Company. The Company has taken approval of the shareholders for the proposed related party transaction at its Annual General Meeting held on 18 September, 2018. The transaction is on arms' length basis.

The Company has acknowledged the receipt of this Letter of Intent and has initiated the acceptance and execution of the same.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 16:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements