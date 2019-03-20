Onida launches new smart AC series - ONYX SMART and GENIO

announced the launch of new AC series - and GENIO.

In the last quarter achieved phenomenal growth of 108% in AC segment, pumped up by its success and the forecasted demand of voice-driven technology in Air Conditioners in Indian market, the brand has launched these two new models.

S MART is a Voice-Integrated Smart Air-conditioner, which works with Alexa, driven by inhouse ViOT (Voice IOT) technology and helps you control the air conditioner with only your voice through the Amazon's The other major AC being launched is GENIO, which in spanish means GENIUS, a product with unique and exceptional features.

Along with the smart voice technology, will also be introducing Magnified Cooling with This means that ONIDA's Inverter air conditioners delivers 120% magnified cooling in just 30 seconds, cooling beyond the rated capacity of the AC, due to multiplier

Also, ONIDA has developed and unique and powerful Smart Home App, available on both iOS and google Play Store, makes your the single platform which controls the entire eco-system of remote-operated devices in your home.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)