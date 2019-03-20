JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Saianand Commercial approves change in directorate

Board of Anka India allots 4 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants
Business Standard

Board of Parichay Investments approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 20 March 2019

The Board of Parichay Investments at its meeting held on 20 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Bhavin Padaliya and Nikul Sanghani as an Additional Independent Director with immediate effect. The Board also approved the resignation of Ramajibhai Joshi with effect from 07 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 16:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements