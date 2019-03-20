Board of Parichay Investments approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Parichay Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2018 quarter
Sebi fines entities for manipulative trades in Saianand Commercial, Parichay Investments
Delhi set for 'One Night Stand' with singer Sean Kingston
Sebi imposes fine of Rs 12 lakh on 2 for disclosure lapses
'Toothbrush' not a regular love story: Samir Soni
-
At meeting held on 20 March 2019The Board of Parichay Investments at its meeting held on 20 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Bhavin Padaliya and Nikul Sanghani as an Additional Independent Director with immediate effect. The Board also approved the resignation of Ramajibhai Joshi with effect from 07 March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU