Board of Saianand Commercial approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 19 March 2019The Board of Saianand Commercial at its meeting held on 19 March 2019 has approved the appointment of Sagar Gajera and Gaurangkumar Vaishnav as an Additional Independent Directors of the company with immediate effect. The Board has accepted the resignation of Jitendra Shah and Vikram Sanghvi with effect from 07 March 2019.
