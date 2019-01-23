JUST IN
Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 14.60% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 24.26% to Rs 5293.99 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 14.60% to Rs 635.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 554.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 5293.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4260.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5293.994260.52 24 OPM %19.7020.92 -PBDT1088.82948.15 15 PBT973.46858.55 13 NP635.60554.64 15

