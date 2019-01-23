JUST IN
Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr
Asian Paints standalone net profit rises 19.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 4536.05 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints rose 19.28% to Rs 630.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 528.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 4536.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3587.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4536.053587.43 26 OPM %21.7322.80 -PBDT1043.42881.25 18 PBT940.19803.11 17 NP630.96528.96 19

