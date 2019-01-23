Asian Paints standalone net profit rises 19.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asian Paints standalone net profit rises 1.71% in the September 2018 quarter
Asian Paints consolidated net profit rises 29.63% in the June 2018 quarter
Asian Paints standalone net profit rises 35.37% in the June 2018 quarter
Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 14.77% in the September 2018 quarter
Berger Paints India consolidated net profit rises 5.34% in the September 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 26.44% to Rs 4536.05 croreNet profit of Asian Paints rose 19.28% to Rs 630.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 528.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 26.44% to Rs 4536.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3587.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4536.053587.43 26 OPM %21.7322.80 -PBDT1043.42881.25 18 PBT940.19803.11 17 NP630.96528.96 19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU