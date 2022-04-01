Asian Paints to acquire Obgenix Software (White Teak)

-
For immediate consideration of Rs 180 cr and earn out up to Rs 114 cr over next 3 yearsAsian Paints has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement and other definitive documents with the shareholders of Obgenix Software (popularly known by the brand name of 'White Teak') for the acquisition of 100% of its equity share capital in a staggered manner over the period of next 3 (three) years, subject to certain conditions.
The Company would be acquiring 49% of its equity share capital for a consideration of Rs. 180 crore (approx.) along with an earn out upto a maximum of Rs. 114 crore, payable after a year, subject to achievement of mutually agreed financial milestones.
The remaining 51% of the equity share capital would be acquired in a staggered manner, the consideration for which would be based on achievement of defined financial milestones for the business:
- 11% of the equity share capital would be acquired for a maximum consideration of Rs. 66 crore during the financial year 2023 - 2024; and
- 40% of the equity share capital would be acquired for a maximum consideration of Rs. 360 crore during the financial year 2025 - 2026.
White Teak is a private limited company engaged, inter alia, in the business to design, trade or otherwise deal in all types and description of decorative lighting products and fans, etc.
