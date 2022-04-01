Asian Paints to acquire Obgenix Software (White Teak)

For immediate consideration of Rs 180 cr and earn out up to Rs 114 cr over next 3 years

Asian Paints has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement and other definitive documents with the shareholders of Obgenix Software (popularly known by the brand name of 'White Teak') for the acquisition of 100% of its equity share capital in a staggered manner over the period of next 3 (three) years, subject to certain conditions.

The Company would be acquiring 49% of its equity share capital for a consideration of Rs. 180 crore (approx.) along with an earn out upto a maximum of Rs. 114 crore, payable after a year, subject to achievement of mutually agreed financial milestones.

The remaining 51% of the equity share capital would be acquired in a staggered manner, the consideration for which would be based on achievement of defined financial milestones for the business:

- 11% of the equity share capital would be acquired for a maximum consideration of Rs. 66 crore during the financial year 2023 - 2024; and

- 40% of the equity share capital would be acquired for a maximum consideration of Rs. 360 crore during the financial year 2025 - 2026.

White Teak is a private limited company engaged, inter alia, in the business to design, trade or otherwise deal in all types and description of decorative lighting products and fans, etc.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)