Bosch Board approves investment in Bangalore-based Zeliot

On 01 April 2022

The Board of Bosch at its meeting held on 01 April 2022 has approved investment in Zeliot Connected Services up to 14% of its paid-up capital.

Zeliot Connected Services, is a Bangalore based 828 start-up established in 2018 offering connected mobility solutions for vehicle tracking, fleet management, and telematics offerings to enterprises, urban, school, employee transport & logistics sectors.

Bosch has been working extensively in the connected mobility environment and is creating a digital mobility ecosystem that has safety and sustainability at its core. The investment will enhance Bosch's role in the mobility landscape through offerings on digital platforms in the personalized and connected mobility.

