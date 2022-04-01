Bosch Board approves investment in Bangalore-based Zeliot

On 01 April 2022The Board of Bosch at its meeting held on 01 April 2022 has approved investment in Zeliot Connected Services up to 14% of its paid-up capital.
Zeliot Connected Services, is a Bangalore based 828 start-up established in 2018 offering connected mobility solutions for vehicle tracking, fleet management, and telematics offerings to enterprises, urban, school, employee transport & logistics sectors.
Bosch has been working extensively in the connected mobility environment and is creating a digital mobility ecosystem that has safety and sustainability at its core. The investment will enhance Bosch's role in the mobility landscape through offerings on digital platforms in the personalized and connected mobility.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU