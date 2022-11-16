Asian Paints to set up unit for manufacturing VAE and VAM in India

Asian Paints would be setting up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in India.

The setting up of facility for manufacture of VAM would be based on licensed technology tie up with Kellogg Brown & Root LLC (KBR), USA. KBR is a USD 7.3 Bn company based at USA and has presence in 80+ countries.

It is now informed that the Company has entered into technology and other allied agreements with KBR for manufacturing of VAM in India.

