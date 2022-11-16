IndusInd Bank partners with Uttarakhand Govt. to offer banking services in 600+ Nyaya Panchayats

IndusInd Bank today announced that it has partnered with the Department of Panchayati Raj, Government of Uttarakhand to offer its banking services in more than 600 Nyaya Panchayats.

Under this partnership, IndusInd Bank through the vast network of 'Bharat Money Stores' of Bharat Financial Inclusion which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank, will provide fully digital and paperless banking services to its rural customers from neighbouring villages.

The initiative aims at providing banking and financial services such as account opening, fixed deposits, money transfer, and bill payments among others.

Currently, the program has been initiated as a pilot project with an aim to be expanded across the gram panchayats.

