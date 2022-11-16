Timken to set up new manufacturing unit in Bharuch

JUST IN
Timken India announced that new manufacturing facility will be set up at Bharuch, Gujarat to manufacture Spherical Roller Bearings ('SRB') and Cylindrical Roller Bearings ('CRB') and components thereof.

The Company already has manufacturing plant at Bharuch, Gujarat wherein primarily Tapered Roller Bearings ('TRB') and its components are manufactured.

At the same premises wherein existing plant is situated, new facility will be set up to manufacture SRB and CRB and components thereof which will enhance manufacturing capacity of the Company.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:37 IST

