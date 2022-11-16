JUST IN
Datamatics enters into supply agreement with Premier Inc.

To provide 'Intelligent Automation Solutions for Healthcare Processes' for 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 healthcare providers in alliance with Premier

Datamatics has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for supplying 'Intelligent Automation Solutions for Healthcare Processes' with Premier, Inc., a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 250,000 other providers to transform healthcare.

The agreement will allow Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Datamatics Intelligent Automation platform. This will impact healthcare stakeholders across the payer and provider space including; patients, clinicians, admin staff, members, underwriters and claim adjudicators.

Datamatics Intelligent Automation platform combines the capabilities of TruBot RPA and TruCap+ IDP products along with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and natural language processing (NLP) models.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 18:23 IST

