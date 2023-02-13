Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.55 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Asit C Mehta Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.36 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Mehta Integrated Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Rajesh Exports slides as MD Prashant Mehta resigns
Mehta Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Mehta Housing Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 2.37% to Rs 6.58 croreNet Loss of Asit C Mehta Financial Services reported to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.37% to Rs 6.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.586.74 -2 OPM %-23.40-9.94 -PBDT-1.830.70 PL PBT-2.720.28 PL NP-2.55-0.34 -650
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU