Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.60% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 57.04% in the September 2022 quarter
Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
MAS Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 28.23% in the December 2022 quarter
Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 241.89% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 5.54 croreNet profit of Keynote Financial Services rose 16.60% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.545.04 10 OPM %53.9750.60 -PBDT3.362.85 18 PBT3.242.68 21 NP2.812.41 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU