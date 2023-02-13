Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services rose 16.60% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.5.545.0453.9750.603.362.853.242.682.812.41

