Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Keynote Financial Services rose 16.60% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales5.545.04 10 OPM %53.9750.60 -PBDT3.362.85 18 PBT3.242.68 21 NP2.812.41 17

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:46 IST

