Sophia Traexpo reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 24.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 21.77 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services rose 24.36% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.7721.45 1 OPM %32.8031.89 -PBDT6.896.24 10 PBT6.746.09 11 NP5.874.72 24

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 17:46 IST

