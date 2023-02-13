Systematix Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 24.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.49% to Rs 21.77 crore

Net profit of Systematix Corporate Services rose 24.36% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.49% to Rs 21.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.7721.4532.8031.896.896.246.746.095.874.72

