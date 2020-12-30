ASM Technologies approves bonus issue of 1:1

-
-
At meeting held on 30 December 2020ASM Technologies announced that the Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held on 30 December 2020 has approved increase in authorised share capital of the company from Rs 7 crore to Rs 15 crore by creation of additional equity capital of Rs 8 crore. The Board has approved issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 1:1.
