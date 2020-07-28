JUST IN
Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 57.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 9.55 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 57.44% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.40% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 33.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales9.559.15 4 33.7927.38 23 OPM %5.6513.33 -12.559.13 - PBDT1.131.64 -31 4.552.59 76 PBT0.861.48 -42 3.281.26 160 NP0.831.95 -57 3.261.88 73

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 16:14 IST

