Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 57.44% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 4.37% to Rs 9.55 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 57.44% to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.37% to Rs 9.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 73.40% to Rs 3.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.41% to Rs 33.79 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

