Excel Realty N Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 125.16% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.16% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3.491.559.4110.58-102.01-34.19-36.98-0.090.030.640.430.57-0.030.560.160.23-0.020.560.140.22

