Excel Realty N Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 125.16% to Rs 3.49 crore

Net loss of Excel Realty N Infra reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 125.16% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.06% to Rs 9.41 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.491.55 125 9.4110.58 -11 OPM %-102.01-34.19 --36.98-0.09 - PBDT0.030.64 -95 0.430.57 -25 PBT-0.030.56 PL 0.160.23 -30 NP-0.020.56 PL 0.140.22 -36

First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 15:45 IST

