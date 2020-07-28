Dhunseri Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.53 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Dhunseri Ventures standalone net profit declines 30.74% in the December 2019 quarter
Dhunseri Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.32 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 95.79% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.79% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.65% to Rs 10.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.133.09 -96 11.679.87 18 OPM %-2461.5489.00 -92.5477.71 - PBDT-3.202.75 PL 10.877.67 42 PBT-3.222.72 PL 10.807.54 43 NP-3.072.42 PL 10.147.01 45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU