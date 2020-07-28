JUST IN
Dhunseri Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 95.79% to Rs 0.13 crore

Net loss of Dhunseri Investments reported to Rs 3.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 95.79% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.65% to Rs 10.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 18.24% to Rs 11.67 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.133.09 -96 11.679.87 18 OPM %-2461.5489.00 -92.5477.71 - PBDT-3.202.75 PL 10.877.67 42 PBT-3.222.72 PL 10.807.54 43 NP-3.072.42 PL 10.147.01 45

