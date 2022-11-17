Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 159.39 crore

Net Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 18.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 159.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.159.39155.122.49-10.252.76-15.260.27-17.76-0.74-18.83

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)