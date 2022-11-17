Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 159.39 croreNet Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 18.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 159.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales159.39155.12 3 OPM %2.49-10.25 -PBDT2.76-15.26 LP PBT0.27-17.76 LP NP-0.74-18.83 96
