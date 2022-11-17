JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Indices trade with minor cuts, auto stocks decline
Business Standard

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.75% to Rs 159.39 crore

Net Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 18.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.75% to Rs 159.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 155.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales159.39155.12 3 OPM %2.49-10.25 -PBDT2.76-15.26 LP PBT0.27-17.76 LP NP-0.74-18.83 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 17 2022. 14:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU