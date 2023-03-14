Board of Welspun Corp approves change in directorate

-
-
At meeting held on 14 March 2022The Board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Anjani Kumar Agrawal (DIN: 08579812) as an Independent Director. The Board also accepted the resignation of Deshraj Dogra (DIN - 00226775) from the position of the Independent Director.
