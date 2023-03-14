Board of Welspun Corp approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 14 March 2022

The Board of Welspun Corp at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Anjani Kumar Agrawal (DIN: 08579812) as an Independent Director. The Board also accepted the resignation of Deshraj Dogra (DIN - 00226775) from the position of the Independent Director.

