Board of Can Fin Homes to consider issuance of NCDs up to Rs 1764 cr

On 18 March 2023

The Board of Can Fin Homes will meet on 18 March 2023 to consider inter-alia, revalidation of approvals and authorisations for issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures upto an amount of Rs.1,764 crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for a period upto the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the year 2022-23.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:44 IST

