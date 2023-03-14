Board of Can Fin Homes to consider issuance of NCDs up to Rs 1764 cr

-
On 18 March 2023The Board of Can Fin Homes will meet on 18 March 2023 to consider inter-alia, revalidation of approvals and authorisations for issuance of Non-Convertible Redeemable Debentures upto an amount of Rs.1,764 crore, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for a period upto the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for the year 2022-23.
