HUDCO board OKs FY24 borrowing programme of up to Rs 18000 cr

At meeting held on 14 March 2023The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved Annual Resource plan/programme for raising of funds through issue of bonds/ debentures, as may be permitted by the regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2023-24 up to a maximum of Rs. 18000 crore.
