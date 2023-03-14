JUST IN
HUDCO board OKs FY24 borrowing programme of up to Rs 18000 cr

At meeting held on 14 March 2023

The Board of Housing & Urban Development Corporation at its meeting held on 14 March 2023 has approved Annual Resource plan/programme for raising of funds through issue of bonds/ debentures, as may be permitted by the regulatory authorities from time to time during the financial year 2023-24 up to a maximum of Rs. 18000 crore.

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 18:48 IST

