PNC Infratech declared L1 bidder for NHAI road project worth Rs 1260 cr

PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (Lowest) bidder for a Highway Project namely Construction of 6-lane Greenfield Varanasi-RanchiKolkata Highway from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village (from km 116+000 to km 151+200; Length = 35.2 km), 'Package 6' under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the state of Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode from NHAI with a Bid Project Cost of Rs. 1260.0 crore, on March 14, 2023.

Price bids were opened on 14 March 2023, with PNC's bid being the lowest (L1).

Project is to be constructed in 24 months and operated for 15 years, post construction.

