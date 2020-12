Aster DM Healthcare signs agreement with Govt. of Cayman Island

To set up Aster Cayman Medcity

Aster DM Healthcare, through its subsidiary, Aster Caribbean Holdings has entered into an agreement with the Cayman Islands Government to further a healthcare project in the Cayman Islands to be known as the Aster Cayman Medcity for the provision of healthcare services.

The agreement will see Aster initially develop a 150-bed comprehensive, tertiary and quaternary hospital, alongside an assisted living facility and healthcare university in the long-term, as part of a joint commitment to seeing the Cayman Islands develop as THE destination for Destination Healthcare, or medical tourism.

