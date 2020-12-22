Aster DM Healthcare signs agreement with Govt. of Cayman Island

-
ALSO READ
Aster DM Healthcare gains on incorporating firm in Cayman Islands
Aster DM Healthcare spurts after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 33 cr
Aster DM Healthcare declines on posting Q1 net loss of Rs 89 cr
Aster DM Healthcare shares critical insights to aid medical fraternity in managing the pandemic
Aster DM Healthcare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 82.93 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
To set up Aster Cayman MedcityAster DM Healthcare, through its subsidiary, Aster Caribbean Holdings has entered into an agreement with the Cayman Islands Government to further a healthcare project in the Cayman Islands to be known as the Aster Cayman Medcity for the provision of healthcare services.
The agreement will see Aster initially develop a 150-bed comprehensive, tertiary and quaternary hospital, alongside an assisted living facility and healthcare university in the long-term, as part of a joint commitment to seeing the Cayman Islands develop as THE destination for Destination Healthcare, or medical tourism.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU