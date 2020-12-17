Aster DM Healthcare gains on incorporating firm in Cayman Islands

-
-
Aster DM Healthcare rose 1.03% to Rs 171.50 after the company said it has incorporated a firm, Aster Caribbean Holdings, in the Cayman Islands.Aster DM Healthcare made the acquisition through its subsidiary, Aster DM Healthcare FZC, on 15 December 2020 and incorporated the firm on 21 December 2020. Aster Caribbean Holdings will venture into various healthcare initiatives in the Cayman Islands. The promoter group do not have any interest in the entity. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 16 December 2020.
Aster DM Healthcare's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 42.25 crore in Q2 FY21 as against Rs 6.87 crore in Q2 FY20. Net sales during the quarter grew by 8.7% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 2,267.71 crore.
Aster DM Healthcare operates in various segments of the healthcare industry, which include hospitals, clinics and retail pharmacies, and provides healthcare services to patients across economic segments in various gulf corporation council (GCC) states through its various brands, such as Aster, Medcare and Access.
