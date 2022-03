Rites and Mineral Exploration Corporation sign MoU

For jointly undertaking civil engineering infrastructure projects

Rites and Mineral Exploration Corporation have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly bid and execute works related to geotechnical investigations for civil engineering infrastructure projects.

Under this arrangement, RITES and MECL will collaborate for technical services, including consultancy assignments, knowledge sharing and research & development activities. The partnership intends to bring in best practices by leveraging each other's geological/geophysical expertise in civil engineering and mining fields.

